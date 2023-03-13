Ukraine, Russia locked in brutal battle in Bakhmut, casualties mount

Russian forces sustained 1,500 “sanitary losses”, soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of action, he added.

Russia’s defence ministry said earlier in the day that its forces had killed more than 220 Ukrainian service members over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports and neither side gave details of their own casualties.

Ukraine forces control west of the nearly deserted mining town of Bakhmut, while Russia’s Wagner mercenary group controls most of the eastern part, with the Bakhmutka River that flows through the town marking the front line, British intelligence said in an update over the weekend.

Russian forces are pressing on with their offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtar areas, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine’s military said on Monday, that Ukrainian forces had repelled 102 attacks in those areas over the past day.

Ukraine repelled attacks near four settlements in the Bakhmut area, where at least 11 settlements came under fire over the past day, the military said.

“The enemy does not stop trying to capture the town of Bakhmut,” it said.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Sunday the situation in Bakhmut was “tough, very tough”.