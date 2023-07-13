Russia: What will become of Prigozhin's troll factories?

After Yevgeny Prighozin's failed mutiny against the Russian defense ministry, the future of not only his Wagner Group is uncertain. In late June, the publications belonging to Prighozin's Patriot Media group announced they were ceasing operations.

Does this spell out the end of the infamous "troll factory" in Russia, whose "internet mercenaries" have for years been praising the Kremlin and dogging members of the opposition in stories and comments?

The troll factory became known in 2013 when journalists uncovered the so-called Internet Research Agency (IRA) in St. Petersburg, where staff were paid for social media posts. The agency was soon associated with Prighozin, but the business owner denied his involvement. Only in February this year did he admit to having founded the enterprise "to protect the Russian information space."