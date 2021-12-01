As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

‘Merkelism’ is out

Amid the changing of the guard in Berlin, Macron recently signed a new bilateral cooperation treaty with Draghi.

Even if the ambitious 43-year-old president has defended himself by saying that France is not seeking to replace French-German relations, the timing of the pact comes as the EU is realigning itself after Brexit.

The French leader however faces an election in 2022, with the far-right posing a challenge.

No matter the outcome, France could be tied up with domestic politics for a while, stifling its capacity to develop a grand vision for Europe.

Scholz, 63, an experienced politician who has served in two of Merkel’s cabinets, could seize the chance as Merkel’s heir.

But analysts warn that times have changed, and more “Merkelism” might not do for the new era.

“The policy of remaining neutral and avoiding tough solutions to Europe’s predicaments does not seem to be a viable approach to the challenges ahead,” wrote Piotr Buras and Jana Puglierin of the ECFR.

“Merkelism is unlikely to outlive Merkel... because the EU will need a more visionary and courageous Germany to strengthen its foundations and defend its place in the world.”

The jury is still out on whether Scholz, who styled himself as a Merkel mimic—down to her rhombus hand gesture—during the German campaign, will step out of her shadow to take a more radical path.

With both key European players likely needing time for realities to shake down, one new pole of stability has emerged in the once debt-wracked south.