AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

A coronavirus vaccine developed by drug firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been approved for use in Britain, the government said Wednesday, adding the mass rollout will start on 4 January.

The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions, and is therefore cheaper and easier to administer than the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs that require freezing.

Britain will become the first nation to roll out the jab on 4 January, health secretary Matt Hancock said, amid mounting concerns that another dangerous spike in infections threatens to overwhelm the NHS.

“Brilliant to end 2020 with such a moment of hope,” tweeted Hancock.

“The #coronavirus vaccine is our way out of the pandemic -- now we need to hold our nerve while we get through this together.”