AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine not ready for approval: European watchdog

“We need additional data about the quality of the vaccine. And after that, the company has to formally apply,” Wathion added.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India on Monday expressed hope at the possibility of its vaccine called Covishield receiving the regulatory approval in “few days”, while emphasising that the company has a massive stockpile of 40-50 million doses.

“We have 40-50 million doses of Covishield stockpiled. Once we get regulatory approvals in a few days, it will be down to the government to decide how much they can take and how fast. We will be producing around 300 million doses by July 2021,” Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said during a press conference.

India currently has eight COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including three indigenous vaccines, under different stages of clinical trials which could be ready for authorisation in near future.

Serum Institute-Oxford’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Pfizer vaccine are in the fray for emergency use authorisation.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 300 million people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to 10 million healthcare workers, along with 20 million frontline and essential workers and 270 million elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with comorbidities.

Two days of dry run for the vaccination process was also successfully carried out in four states.