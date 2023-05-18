Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal despite fierce fighting

Russia and Ukraine agreed Wednesday to extend a deal allowing grain exports across the Black Sea, a rare example of cooperation as the war rages and one of Kyiv’s valuable Patriot anti-missile systems was confirmed to be damaged.

The grain deal was welcomed by the United Nations and United States, though both called for more certainty over the exports as Russia has threatened to end the pact, which is crucial to global food security.

The agreement came as Ukraine’s foreign minister met China’s special envoy in Kyiv, and insisted that the war-torn country would not accept any peace plan that relied on giving up territory.

China, a close ally of Moscow, has not publicly condemned Russia’s invasion, and envoy Li Hui sought to promote Beijing-led negotiations to resolve the conflict.

In his meeting with Li, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed “Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict”, his ministry said.