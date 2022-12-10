Kremlin critic Yashin jailed over Ukraine remarks

Russia on Friday sentenced opposition politician Ilya Yashin to eight and a half years in prison for spreading "false information" about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the highest-profile conviction under new legislation criminalising criticism of the assault.

The 39-year-old Moscow councillor is just the latest in a long line of Kremlin critics to have been targeted in an unprecedented crackdown that has intensified since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

Yashin is an ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and was close to Boris Nemtsov, an opposition politician assassinated near the Kremlin in 2015.