Russia strikes Kyiv, Zelenskiy says Moscow’s forces being ‘destroyed’

Russia on Tuesday struck military and infrastructure targets in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and across other parts of the country, including western areas far from the front lines, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Ukraine’s air defences for downing more than 30 drones and defiantly said that Ukraine’s forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south.

His commander of land forces and the deputy defence minister reported successes with a counteroffensive in both areas.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that Russian forces hit and destroyed eight ammunition warehouses across Ukraine in the prior 24 hours and repelled Ukrainian attacks in three areas.