UK's Truss urges French action as Dover delays snarl British summer getaway

British foreign secretary Liz Truss on Friday urged Paris to act to ease "unacceptable" delays at the English Channel port Dover, where officials blamed French border force understaffing for "ruining" summer getaways with hours-long queues.

Bosses at the port -- the key UK gateway to mainland Europe -- declared a "critical incident" and urged travellers taking advantage of schools breaking up this week to reconsider their journeys as ferry companies warned of six-hour waits.

"Woefully inadequate French border resource ruins start to the summer getaway," the port said in a statement.

"Despite the Port of Dover... preparing over several months for the busy summer period, we are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate."