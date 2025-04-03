Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits

Hungary on Thursday said it will quit the International Criminal Court, just as prime minister Viktor Orban hosted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, whom the tribunal has accused of war crimes in Gaza.

The government announcement to start the year-long withdrawal process came as Orban welcomed Netanyahu in the capital Budapest on his first trip to Europe since 2023.

Orban, who has promised not to execute an ICC warrant for Netanyahu, received the Israeli premier with military honours, with both men walking the red carpet before pausing in front of their national flags.