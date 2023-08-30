Kyiv targeted by ‘most powerful’ aerial attack since spring

An AFP reporter heard at least three loud explosions in the centre of Kyiv around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).

Two people had died as a result of falling debris, Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Another person was injured and was being given medical assistance, he said.

Russian forces had launched groups of Iranian-made Shahed attack drones at the capital from different directions, and launched missiles from aircraft, the Kyiv city military administration said.

Earlier, Moscow’s defence ministry said a Russian aircraft “destroyed four high-speed military boats” in the Black Sea around midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT Tuesday).

The boats had been carrying “landing groups of Ukrainian special operations forces with a total number of up to 50 people,” the ministry said on Telegram.

It did not give details on exactly where in the Black Sea the incident took place.

Early Wednesday, Russian defences also repelled a “seaborne drone attack near” near Sevastopol Bay in Crimea, the local Moscow-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.