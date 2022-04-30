Civil society in Turkey condemned to silence after Kavala life sentence

In 2013, peaceful protests began in May in Istanbul's central Taksim Square against plans to redevelop a part of the iconic site but spiralled into weeks of anti-government protests after a police crackdown.

On May Day this year, as every year since then, the venue will be empty after a Turkish court handed prominent civil society leader Osman Kavala a life sentence for allegedly financing that rally and trying to topple president Recep Tayyip's government.

Taksim, a usually bustling square lined with cafes and hotels, used to be a traditional venue for May Day gatherings and anti-government protests.

Critics accuse Erdogan of amassing great power, trampling on human rights and quashing dissent.

But despite this backdrop, Monday's brutal verdict that condemned Kavala to a life in prison stunned Turkish civil society and sent shockwaves around the world.

It comes ahead of a presidential election due in June next year.

"The message is: 'Don't move!'", said Bayram Balci, director of the French Institute for Anatolian Studies (Ifea) in Istanbul.

In his office near Taksim, Akif Burak Atlar, a spokesman for the Taksim Solidarity platform, said he was "shocked" by the verdict.

The Istanbul court also handed 18-year jail terms to seven other defendants, including architects, urban planners, a film producer and academics.