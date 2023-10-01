Turkey says 'terrorist attack' took place in Ankara

A "terrorist attack" took place near Turkey's parliament in Ankara on Sunday leaving two police officers injured, the interior ministry said.

The ministry said two attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 9:30 am (0630 GMT) "in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack."

"One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralised," the ministry added on social media, saying two officers received "minor injuries".