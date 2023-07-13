Wind of change blowing though Boris Johnson’s former seat

In the Conservative stronghold of Uxbridge, west London, many voters hope that change is in the air as they prepare to choose former prime minister Boris Johnson’s replacement as MP.

Johnson quit parliament last month and the main opposition Labour party is the favourite to pick up the seat when voters go to the polls on July 20.

The Conservatives are languishing in the polls after 13 stormy years in power, and face a daunting electoral test next week with by-elections in three traditionally Tory constituencies.

The results are being seen as a bellwether of support for the ruling party before a general election due to be held next year.