Million euros pledged for French policeman who sparked riots

A collection for a French policeman who sparked nationwide riots by shooting a teenager dead topped one million euros ($1.1 million) Monday, dwarfing donations to the victim's family.

More than 40,000 people have pledged money to the online appeal set up by a far-right media commentator on the Gofundme.com website.

It easily outstripped the 200,000 euros gathered for the family of the dead 17-year-old, Nahel, who was of north African origin.

Nahel's grandmother said she was "heartbroken" by the support shown for the policeman.