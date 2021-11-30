Dutch find Omicron a week earlier than thought

The first cases in the Netherlands had been thought to be the 14 Omicron infections on two KLM flights from South Africa that arrived in Amsterdam on Friday, 26 November.

The two earlier Dutch infections also came before South Africa first reported the new strain on 24 November to the World Health Organisation, which has designated Omicron a variant of concern.

“It is not yet clear whether the people concerned (in the earlier cases) have also been to southern Africa,” the RIVM said, adding that the people had been informed and municipal health services had now started contact investigations.