UK unveils plans to house asylum seekers in military bases

The UK plans to temporarily house asylum seekers in disused military bases and could use ferries and barges in the future in a bid to reduce hotel bills, immigration minister Robert Jenrick announced Wednesday.

He told MPs that the government planned to house "several thousand" asylum seekers at repurposed barracks buildings and portable buildings at two former Royal Air Force bases in southeast and eastern England.

A separate site on private land in East Sussex in southeast England will also be used, Jenrick added.

The government is also exploring the "possibility of accommodating migrants in vessels" such as ferries and barges as it looks to reduce a £2.3 billion (USD 2.8 billion) annual bill for hotel accommodation.