‘Not my king’: Charles III inherits a fraying realm

King Charles III next week formally takes the crown of the United Kingdom. But arguably the realm is more disunited today than at any time since the tempestuous days of his 17th century namesakes.

The elected leaders of Scotland and Wales want to scrap the monarchy; Northern Ireland’s biggest party Sinn Fein wants reunification with the Republic of Ireland; and British republicans are vowing to mar Charles’s big day with protests.

“I consider myself first and foremost a citizen, not a (royal) subject,” Scotland’s new First Minister Humza Yousaf told The National newspaper in March.

He vowed to look at installing an elected head of state within five years of Scotland gaining independence from the UK—even if that goal has receded after numerous setbacks for Yousaf’s ruling Scottish National Party.

Nevertheless, Yousaf plans to attend the coronation, as does Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford—another avowed republican.