Anti-Trump protesters rock European cities

Hundreds of people protested in European cities on Saturday against U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, following a bruising week for financial markets after Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs.

In the German city of Frankfurt, the "Hands Off!" demonstration was organised by Democrats Abroad, the official organisation of the Democratic Party for U.S. citizens living overseas.

In Berlin, protesting in front of a Tesla showroom, demonstrators held placards calling on fellow Americans living in Germany to protest for "an end to the chaos" at home.