Musk and Zelenskiy in Twitter showdown over billionaire’s Ukraine peace plan

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine that drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who responded with his own poll.

“Which @elonmusk do you like more?,” Zelenskiy tweeted, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia.

Musk, the world’s richest person, proposed UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called referendums. The votes were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

“Russia leaves if that is will of the people,” Musk wrote.