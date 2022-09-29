Pro-Kremlin heads of occupied Ukraine regions arrive in Moscow

The Kremlin-backed leaders of four Russian occupied regions of Ukraine were in Moscow Thursday after calling on President Vladimir Putin to formally annex the territories into Russia.

The Moscow-installed heads of Ukraine's Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions claimed residents backed the move in hastily organised votes that the West says were a sham.

"I am already in Moscow," Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the breakaway Lugansk region, told state news agency TASS on Thursday.

Moscow-backed separatists have controlled large portions of Lugansk and neighbouring Donetsk since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.