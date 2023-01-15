Harry reconciliation with royal family ‘possible’ before coronation: report

A reconciliation between Prince Harry and the British royal family could take place before the coronation of King Charles III in May, a report said on Saturday, following the publication of his scorching tell-all memoir “Spare”.

A source close to the king who also knows Harry and his wife Meghan told The Sunday Times they believed a meeting would take place in coming months before the coronation on 6 May.

“It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying in a report published on its website.