Putin supervises Russian army’s fresh nuclear drills

Russia's defence ministry said a "training exercise was conducted with the forces and means of the land, maritime and aviation components of the strategic deterrent force" and that an "intercontinental ballistic missile was launched."

The ministry said the missile was launched at a test site in the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

Other missiles were launched from a submarine in the Barents Sea in the Arctic and from the Sea of Okhotsk in the Russian Far East.

The ministry said the drills were conducted successful and that the missiles had "reached their targets."