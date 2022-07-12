EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, a move hailed as the culmination of an "amazing journey" for a Balkan nation once at war.

European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia's accession confirmed that the euro remained an "attractive, resilient and successful global currency" and a symbol of strength and unity.

"This is particularly important at such a challenging time when Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues to send shock waves around the world," Dombrovskis told a ceremony to mark Croatia's accession, the euro zone's first expansion since 2015.