EU citizens in the UK face two-tier system after Brexit

Most EU citizens settled in the UK will retain their rights to live and work in the country after Brexit, but on 1 January a two-tiered system comes into force that may exclude thousands.

The right of EU citizens to move to and settle in Britain without a visa will cease to exist on 1 January, when Britain no longer has to abide by the bloc’s rules.

EU citizens who have been living in the UK for less than five years have to apply for pre-settled residency status to allow them to live, study and work as well as claim healthcare and benefits.

Those who have lived in the country for more than five years can apply for settled status, which gives recipients the right to stay indefinitely.