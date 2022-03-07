Europe seeing 'fastest' refugee crisis since WWII

The number of people fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said on Sunday.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande tweeted.

The UN described the outflow as “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”. On Saturday it had reported that nearly 1.37 million refugees had fled.