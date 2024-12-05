France's Macron seeks new PM after Barnier resigns

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday sought a new prime minister to prevent France from sliding deeper into political turmoil after Michel Barnier's government was ousted in a historic no-confidence vote in parliament.

Contemporary France's shortest-serving premier, Barnier met Macron at the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation after Wednesday's parliamentary defeat forced his government to step down.

The vote was the first successful no-confidence action since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.

"The prime minister today submitted the resignation of his government" to Macron, who has "taken note" of the resignation, the Elysee said.

Barnier and his ministers remain "in charge of daily business until the appointment of a new government", it added.

It remains unclear when the new prime minister will be appointed.

But, unlike on previous occasions, the president appears in a hurry to appoint the new premier to avoid a vacuum, according to multiple sources who spoke to AFP.

Macron, who only returned late Wednesday from a state visit to Saudi Arabia, was to meet both lower-house National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet and her upper-house Senate counterpart Gerard Larcher before giving an address to the nation at 1900 GMT.

Braun-Pivet, a member of the president's centrist faction, urged Macron to quickly choose a new premier, saying that France could not be allowed to "drift" for long.

Limiting any impression of political chaos is all the more important for Macron who on Saturday will host world leaders -- including US president-elect Donald Trump -- for the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris after a devastating 2019 fire.

