Five things to know about Finland, Sweden joining NATO

For decades, most Swedes and Finns were in favour of maintaining their policies of military non-alignment.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year sparked sharp U-turns.

The change was especially dramatic in Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia.

Prior to the application, public support for NATO membership had remained steady at 20-30 per cent for two decades, but a February poll suggested 82 per cent were happy with the decision to join the alliance.

A Swedish poll in January had 63 per cent of Swedes in favour of joining the bloc.

During the Cold War, Finland remained neutral in exchange for assurances from Moscow that it would not invade. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, Finland remained militarily non-aligned.

Sweden adopted an official policy of neutrality at the end of the 19th-century Napoleonic wars, which was amended to one of military non-alignment following the end of the Cold War.