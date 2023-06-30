No reason to extend grain deal: Russia

"The attitude of the West towards this deal is outrageous," Lavrov told reporters, pointing specifically to the positions of the United States and Britain.

Lavrov said one of the last straws for Russia was an attack on the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, an attack he blamed on Ukraine which has in turn accused Russia of damaging it.

"I don't see what arguments there can be by those who would like to continue the Black Sea initiative," Lavrov said.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's top agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertiliser market.

If the grain deal collapses, Lavrov said, Russia would provide grain to the poorest countries of the world at Moscow's own expense.

"If the Black Sea Initiative ceases to operates, we will provide grain deliveries of a comparable or larger size to the poorest countries at our own expense, free of charge," Lavrov said.