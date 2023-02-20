Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during 'historic' visit

The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars "to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," he said.

"Freedom is priceless. It is worth fighting for as long as it takes. And that's how long we're going to be with you, Mr. President. As long as it takes," Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after talks.

Biden appeared to make no mention of fighter jets, which Ukraine has been seeking from Western allies to help it push back the Russian forces.