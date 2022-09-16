Goodbye to the queen: bows, curtsies, even a wave

As each mourner reaches the exit after paying their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, almost nobody can resist taking one last, fleeting look back.

One even waved. Final farewells to a much-loved monarch take place in the sombre yet majestic scene inside parliament's thousand-year-old Westminster Hall where she currently lies in state.

Mounted on a catafalque, her casket -- covered by the Royal Standard flag and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, her ceremonial Orb and Sceptre -- immediately commands the attention of everyone inside the high vaulted hall.