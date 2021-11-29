Finland’s secret school for children of IS fighters

Soon Taimela and her colleague were exchanging hundreds of text and voice messages a day with the children, who were taught one or two subjects a day.

“The little ones would always get Finnish, and the older ones would get geography or history, and some of them also wanted to learn English.”

Sending photos used too much data, so the teachers relied on emojis, but soon realised there were no symbols for mathematical fractions or the ubiquitous Finnish blueberry.

“During the year the blueberry [emoji] arrived, so we were happy,” Taimela says, laughing.

Despite only knowing scant details about the children, Taimela said she and her colleague were “worried all the time about their welfare.”

“Especially when we heard that they were sick, or there was a storm and the tent had collapsed.”

Communication with some families would periodically stop.

“Some of them escaped the camp,” special envoy Jussi Tanner says, “so they were actually taking part in the school while on the run in north-western Syria in an active conflict zone.”

Others were suddenly repatriated and left the group for good.

After months of lessons, the mother of one six-year-old revealed her daughter could now read.

“Not all six-year-olds in Finland can do that,” Taimela says, smiling. “It was a eureka moment.”