Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal with Russia’s Rosatom

Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it has terminated a contract with Russian group Rosatom to build Finland’s third nuclear power plant, citing risks linked to the Ukraine war.

“The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project,” Fennovoima said in a statement, also citing “significant delays”.

The proposed 1,200-megawatt Russian-designed reactor was to be built in Pyhajoki, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the port of Oulu in northern Finland.