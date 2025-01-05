Austria's chancellor to step down after coalition talks collapse

Austria's conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Saturday he would step down in the "coming days" after breaking off coalition talks with the Social Democrats over disagreements on key issues.

The surprise move might lead to snap polls being called in the Alpine EU member country -- or the conservatives might negotiate with the far right that won national elections in September.

Nehammer announced in a video message on X that he would step down "both as chancellor and party chairman of the People's Party (OeVP) in the coming days and enable an orderly transition".

The development comes just one day after Austria's liberal party withdrew from three-party coalition talks to form a centrist government.

The aim had been to sideline the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) that won September elections with 29 per cent but was unable to find partners to form a national government in the Alpine EU member state.