Freeze or full invasion? Scenarios for Russia in Ukraine

The UK and US have repeatedly over the last weeks cited intelligence as indicating that Russia is planning a full invasion of Ukraine, up to a bid to take the capital Kyiv.

The US has removed its diplomats from the entire country and UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that with his speech Putin was "establishing the pretext for a full-scale offensive."

Russia has over the last weeks massed some 150,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine, a major effort that some analysts doubt Putin made merely to recognise two regions already controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

"This is the first step in what will likely be a large-scale Russian military operation to impose regime change," said Michael Kofman, director of Russia Studies at the US-based Center for Naval Analyses, who has repeatedly predicted a large-scale Russian invasion.