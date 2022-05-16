French city rekindles burkini row with pool rule change

The Alpine city of Grenoble is set to reignite one of France’s recurring summer debates on Monday when it votes to authorise the “burkini” in state-run swimming pools.

The all-in-one swimsuit, used by some Muslim women to cover their bodies and hair while bathing, has become almost as topical as ice cream and sun hats during the holiday season in recent years.

Seen as a symbol of creeping Islamism by its critics and an affront to France’s secular traditions, many right-wingers and some feminists would like to ban it outright.

It is prohibited in most state-run pools—for hygiene, not religious reasons—where strict swimwear rules apply to all, including men who are required to squeeze into tight-fitting trunks.