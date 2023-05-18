Nine dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

At least nine people died in Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region as heavy rains flooded rivers and submerged entire neighbourhoods and farmland Wednesday, prompting the cancellation of this weekend’s Imola Grand Prix.

Downpours that pounded the region’s flatlands over two days caused nearly two dozen rivers to burst their banks, putting vast stretches of territory under water and causing thousands of residents to be evacuated.

“We watched from the (second-floor) window as the water gradually rose,” Cesena resident Davide Maeldolla told AFP, pausing from mucking out his inundated home, where the water had risen as high as 1.5 metres (five feet).

“The helicopters circled all night to rescue people.”