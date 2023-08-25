Danish govt prepares bill to stop Koran burnings

"The government will propose legislation that prohibits the inappropriate handling of objects with essential religious significance for a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told a press conference.

"The proposal will thus make it punishable to, for example, in public burn a Koran, Bible or Torah," he said.

The government rejected protests by some Danish opposition parties that said banning Koran burnings would infringe on free speech.

"I fundamentally believe there are more civilised ways to express one's views than burning things," Hummelgaard said.