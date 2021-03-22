Germany mulls fresh virus curbs amid growing Europe protests

Europe grappled with resurgent coronavirus infections Sunday, as Germany considered extending restrictions into April and EU leaders abandoned plans to attend a summit on the pandemic.

Thousands of protesters angry at Covid-19 restrictions rallied in cities across Europe over the weekend, even as several nations reimposed partial lockdowns to fight new surges in infections.

A memo from several of Germany’s regions, seen by AFP, said the country’s partial lockdown should be extended into April because of rising infection rates driven by Covid variants.

Travel needed to be cut to a minimum, with quarantines and negative tests required for those re-entering Germany, the memo warned, with media reports suggesting the current restrictions could be extended until April 18.