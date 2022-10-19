UK PM Truss battles to stay in power after tax reforms trashed

Britain's Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to salvage her position as prime minister, after market turmoil at her tax-slashing plans forced a series of humiliating U-turns that have put her job in jeopardy.

The beleaguered leader -- only six weeks into her tenure -- met senior ministers for their weekly cabinet, the day after new chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced almost all her debt-fuelled tax cuts would be reversed.

Truss reiterated her government "had gone too far and too fast" in its mini-budget unveiled last month, her office said, as she bids to stabilise weeks of economic and political tumult sparked by the package.

Hunt, who replaced her sacked ally Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday, urged ministers "to look at finding ways to save taxpayers' money," ahead of detailing the government's revised medium-term fiscal plans on Halloween.