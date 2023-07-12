Czech-French writer Milan Kundera dies at 94

Czech-French writer Milan Kundera, author of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being", has died aged 94, the Milan Kundera Library said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I can confirm that Mr Milan Kundera passed away yesterday (Tuesday) after a prolonged illness," Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the library in his native city of Brno, told AFP.

"He died at home, in his Paris apartment," she said.

The novelist, poet and essayist lived in France since his emigration from Communist-ruled Czechoslovakia in 1975.