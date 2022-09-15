Tears as British public pays respects to queen's coffin

Thousands queued overnight into Thursday to pay their last respects to queen Elizabeth II, with many choking back tears after seeing her coffin lying in state in London.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died on 8 September aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, is at rest in the capital's Westminster Hall ahead of Monday's state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

After waiting in all weathers for more than 48 hours, the first public mourners were allowed into the vast mediaeval hall on Wednesday after the coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time, in a ceremonial procession witnessed by tens of thousands.

Thursday marks the first full day of queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say a personal farewell to a much-loved sovereign admired around the world for her steadfast sense of duty.

The casket, draped in the Royal Standard flag and bearing the Imperial State Crown plus the Orb and Sceptre, was raised high on a platform, with tall, flickering candles at each corner.

The coffin was being guarded by soldiers in ceremonial uniform, in a constant vigil.