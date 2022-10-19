Europe's police keep wary eye on threat from 3D-printed guns

A growing number of seizures of guns made at home from 3D-printed parts are raising alarm bells for European police over an emerging threat.

For now, interest among far-right activists may be limited, say analysts -- and fears of a society awash with print-it-yourself weapons remain far-fetched.

But homemade guns have become more widespread since 2013, when a US weapons enthusiast first showed off a mostly 3D-printed pistol and shared its design online.

Only in September, Icelandic police said they had arrested four people suspected of planning a "terrorist attack", confiscating several 3D-printed semi-automatic weapons.

The same month, Spanish authorities discovered an illegal gun-making workshop of a man in his forties in the Basque Country.

That find followed two other such cases in the country in 2021.