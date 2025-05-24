Kyiv under attack as Ukraine, Russia begin major prisoner swap

At least eight people were wounded in a drone and missile attack on Kyiv Saturday, city authorities said, just as Russia and Ukraine were in the middle of a major prisoner swap.

The head of Kyiv's civil and military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported fires and fallen debris in several parts of the Ukrainian capital, after AFP journalists heard explosions overnight.

At least eight people were wounded in the attack, two of whom were hospitalised, according to the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The capital and the region are again under massive enemy attack. Air defence systems are continuously operating in Kyiv and its suburbs," he said on Telegram.

The Russian military meanwhile said Ukraine had targeted it with 788 drones and missiles since Tuesday, 776 of which had been shot down.

The attack on Kyiv comes hours after Russia and Ukraine completed the first stage of a prisoner exchange agreed at talks last week in Istanbul which, if completed, would be the biggest swap since the start of the conflict.

Both sides received 390 people in the first stage and are expected to exchange 1,000 each in total.