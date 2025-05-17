Nine killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine a day after talks

A Russian drone attack on a minibus carrying civilians killed nine people on Saturday, authorities said, a day after Moscow and Kyiv agreed a large-scale prisoner swap at talks in Turkey.

At the end of a tense week, Ukraine and Russia held their first direct talks in more than three years but failed to agree to a truce.

And despite the threat of new sanctions on Russia from Kyiv's allies, there has been no let-up in fighting.

"Unfortunately, as a result of a cynical attack by the Russians on a bus with civilians, there are dead," the military administration in Ukraine's northern Sumy region said in a Telegram post.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to nine," it added later, alongside a photo of a mangled blue minibus that had apparently been torn apart by the blast.