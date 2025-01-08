Russia doubles migrant expulsions in 2024

Russia said Wednesday it had expelled more than 80,000 migrants in 2024, nearly twice as many as in 2023, as the country toughens migration policies after last year's Crocus City Hall terror attack.

More than 140 people were killed in the attack on the conference centre in March, which was allegedly carried out by Tajik nationals and claimed by the Islamic State group.

"More than 80,000 migrants and stateless persons were expelled from Russia by court order," the TASS state news agency reported, citing bailiff services.

The number of expulsions in 2023 was 44,200, TASS said.