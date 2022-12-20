Verdict due in German trial of ex-Nazi camp secretary

A German court is expected to deliver its verdict Tuesday in the case of a 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary accused of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

In one of the country’s last Holocaust trials, prosecutors are seeking a two-year suspended sentence for defendant Irmgard Furchner for her alleged role in the “cruel and malicious murder” of prisoners at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

Furchner, whose image the court ordered blurred in media photographs, expressed regret as the trial drew to a close this month, breaking her silence for the first time on the accusations.

“I’m sorry about everything that happened,” she told the regional court in the northern town of Itzehoe.