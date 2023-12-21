How the EU is reshaping its asylum system

The new system would reform the EU’s so-called Dublin III mechanism under which, generally, the country in which an irregular migrant first steps foot is responsible for handling their case.

Currently that places stress on Italy, Greece and Malta, which have received the bulk of land and sea arrivals in recent years.

Under the new rules, an EU country which has given a university degree or diploma to an asylum-seeker would take over their dossier.

And a mandatory solidarity mechanism would force all member states take in a certain number of asylum-seekers arriving in the outer-rim countries.

If they choose not to, they could provide money or other material or personnel contributions to those that do. The level of contribution would be based on population, GDP, and the number of asylum applications the country receives.

At least 30,000 asylum-seekers a year will come under this relocation system, while countries would pay 20,000 euros ($22,000) for each asylum-seeker they decline to accept.