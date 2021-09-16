‘IS bride’ Shamima says prepared to face terror charges in UK

A woman who lost her British citizenship after joining the Islamic State group said Wednesday she would be prepared to return to face terror charges so she can prove her innocence.

Shamima Begum was 15 when she travelled from her home in London in 2015 with two school friends to Syria, where she married an IS fighter and had three children.

Dubbed “IS bride”, she was stripped of her British citizenship after a right-wing media outrage when she was tracked down by reporters to a displacement camp in 2019 and defended the jihadists.