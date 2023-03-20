EU agrees 2-billion-euro ammunition plan for Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers agreed Monday on a two-billion-euro plan to raid their own arsenals and jointly purchase desperately needed artillery shells for Ukraine, diplomats said.

Meeting in Brussels, the ministers backed a multipronged initiative -- to be endorsed by EU leaders at a summit this week -- that aims to provide Ukraine with one million shells in the next 12 months as well as replenish EU stocks.

Kyiv has complained that its forces are having to ration firepower as Russia's year-long invasion has turned into a grinding war of attrition.